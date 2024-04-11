Nashik Farmers Struggle as Traders and Laborers Clash Over Payment Dispute

All 15 APMC markets in Nashik have remained at a standstill since March 28 due to a dispute between onion traders and Mathadi workers over payment practices. This deadlock has disrupted the agricultural produce market, causing significant disruptions to the supply chain and affecting farmers, traders, and consumers alike. The Nashik District Mathadi Workers Union has demanded a levy of Rs.10 per quintal, equivalent to 34% of the total amount collected through weighing and labor charges, which the laborers are steadfastly refusing to pay. Traditionally, Mathadi workers have been compensated by traders for their labor and weighing services within the APMC markets. However, tensions escalated when, on March 31st, Mathadi workers announced their refusal to deduct labor and weighing charges from their payments, insisting that farmers should bear these expenses instead. This departure from established practices has disrupted the system, as traders historically deducted approximately 60 crores per year from farmers to cover these costs.

Pravin Kadam, a member of the association representing traders, emphasized that the exorbitant charges imposed on farmers for labor and weighing services were unjustifiable, especially considering that these processes are now largely automated through the use of machines. Kadam argued that there was no rationale for farmers to bear such hefty financial burdens, particularly when technological advancements have streamlined operations and reduced the necessity for manual labor.In response, the association representing traders refused to comply with the Mathadi workers' demands, contending that laborers were no longer actively involved in the weighing and handling processes. This refusal to pay the disputed amount has led to the prolonged closure of the APMC markets.There is an urgent need for a resolution between the conflicting parties to restore normalcy to the APMC markets and mitigate the adverse consequences of the shutdown. Efforts to mediate the dispute and facilitate constructive dialogue between traders and Mathadi workers are underway.

The ongoing chaos is resulting in endless troubles for farmers, who are already grappling with various natural and artificial disasters, including poor water conditions and low market rates. Sandeep Jagtap, the President of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, expressed concern, stating that the auction process should resume promptly to prevent spoilage of onion stocks, especially in light of predicted rains. Meanwhile, Nadu Daga Nashik District Traders Association's Vice President maintained that traders are not obligated to pay the levy charges, urging the government to intervene and resolve the issue. Sunil Yadav, the Secretary of the Nashik District Mathadi Workers Association, highlighted the longstanding issue of pending payments owed to Mathadi workers since 2008, stressing the importance of compensating them for their labor. With approximately 300 Mathadi workers across the 15 APMC markets in Nashik, ensuring fair compensation is crucial to maintain harmony within the agricultural ecosystem. The farmers are the ones who are suffering in this issue. Their goods are ready to be sold, but they cannot sell them due to the auction halt. Although the private market yards are conducting auctions, it is very necessary for the APMC to start auctions soon, resolving the conflict. Traditionally, farmers have always borne the brunt of various natural and artificial disasters in society. The farmers are now waiting for the issue to be resolved so they can sell their goods in the market.



