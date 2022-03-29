Nashik forest dept rescues 10-day-old leopard cub, reunited with mother

A 10-day old leopard cub found in a sugarcane field in the Dindori town of Nashik district was successfully rescued and reunited with its mother, informed forest department officials on Monday.

The farmers informed the forest department officials about the incident and tried to reconcile the leopard cup with its mother.

"We safely reunited a 10-day old leopard cub with its mother. We found the leopard cub in a sugarcane field. The farmers working in the field informed us about the matter and they themselves tried to reunite them," Umesh Waware, Deputy Conservator of Forests told ANI.

After getting the information, Dindori Forest Reserve officials installed CCTV cameras with the help of the Eco-Echo Foundation to capture the reunion of the mother and her child.

Further, Umesh Waware said, "We installed trap cameras with the help of the Eco-Echo Foundation and the cub was reunited successfully. The footage showed the moment mother carrying her leopard cup in the morning."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor