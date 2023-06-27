Nashik: Fraudsters deceive doctor with false medical supply firm, Rs 36 lakh lost

A recent incident has surfaced where a doctor in CIDCO fell victim to fraud amounting to Rs 36 lakh. The fraudsters deceived the doctor by promising to establish a medical supply company and develop medication for brain disorders. As a result, the doctor filed a case against 11 individuals involved in this scam. However, the investigation has become challenging for the police as they lack complete names and addresses of the suspects

Dr Satish Budhaji Jagtap operates a clinic in Shivshakti Chowk, CIDCO. Suspects Shivani Patil, Sabere Lal, Chandravati Singh, Shubham Namdev, Jayashree Sheth, Bikram Limbu, Sunil Balmik, Jaiprasad Tiwari, Sanjay Sharma, Bikram Bansal, and Angel Edward established a company called Raju Enterprises and contacted him through this company. They earned his trust by providing him with various types of medicines through their firm.

Dr Jagtap needed medicines for neurological disorders, and the suspects took advantage of this situation. They claimed to prepare customized medicines for neurological conditions and requested money for the required raw materials. From May 2, 2021, to May 25, 2022, over the course of one year, they received periodic payments from Dr Jagtap. They assured him that the raw materials for the medicines would be sourced externally. However, they never provided any raw materials or medicines. After realizing he had been deceived, Dr Jagtap filed a complaint against the suspects at Ambad Police Station in Thane. Assistant Police Inspector Vasanta Khatle is currently conducting further investigations.