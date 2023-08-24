Nashik Horror: Assailant stabs vegetable vendor to death in broad daylight

A shocking incident unfolded in Nashik as a gang of four to five assailants brutally stabbed a vegetable vendor to death in broad daylight. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves through the city.

The horrifying episode occurred at Nashik's Lekha Nagar shopping centre. Sandeep Athavale (22), a young vegetable vendor, fell victim to the attack. The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, repeatedly stabbed Sandeep over 25 times in his stomach, chest, and neck. The severity of the injuries proved fatal, and Sandeep succumbed to his wounds on the scene.

The audacious attack has left the community gripped with fear, as the assailants managed to flee the scene after the deadly assault. The motive behind this ruthless murder remains unclear, leaving residents anxious.

Nashik Police swiftly responded, initiating an intensive investigation into the incident. Sandeep's body has been transported to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities are currently working to file a case against the unidentified perpetrators, as the community grapples with the shocking loss and seeks answers to this distressing event.