Nashik: In Scorching Summer, This Move by Forest Dept Is Benefitting Animals and Humans Both

As the summer heat intensifies, the wild denizens of the forests are increasingly compelled to venture far and wide in search of scarce drinking water. This concerning trend not only exacerbates the challenges faced by wildlife but also heightens the risk of their encroachment into human settlements. In a proactive measure to address this pressing issue, the Forest Department of Nashik West Forest Division has embarked on an ambitious endeavor since last year. A total of 46 water bodies have been meticulously constructed across eight forest areas, aimed at curbing the perilous wandering of wildlife toward human habitats. These strategically placed water reservoirs serve a dual purpose by not only quenching the thirst of surrounding tribal communities and villages but also providing a vital lifeline for the region's diverse wildlife during the scorching summer months.

Under the Campa scheme, these water bodies have been equipped with hand pumps, ensuring accessibility for forest guards and workers to replenish them with water efficiently. Moreover, this initiative also caters to the water needs of local citizens, fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.Nashik district boasts a rich biodiversity, particularly evident in the tribal areas' talukas, where a plethora of wildlife thrives. However, the onset of summer exacerbates water scarcity, affecting both humans and animals alike. Recognizing this shared challenge, the Forest Department has extended its efforts to construct new water bodies near forested areas across Nashik, Peth, Barhe, Igatpuri, Sinnar, Harsul, Trimbakeshwar, and Nanashi.

Noteworthy features of these reservoirs include the installation of borewells and hand pumps, facilitating efficient water management by forest personnel and meeting the water demands of nearby communities.The Mamdapur Antelope Conservation Reserve, nestled within the Yeola forest range of the Eastern Forest Division, stands as a testament to the region's rich wildlife diversity, housing species such as antelope, nilgai, wolf, jackal, khakad, and taras. Similarly, the grassy forest area encompassing Goharan village near Wadalibhoi in the Chandwad forest area serves as a vital habitat for blackbucks. Through the Campa scheme, the Forest Department has undertaken initiatives to cultivate nutritious grasses in these areas, catering to the dietary needs of herbivorous wildlife like antelopes.

In addition to the construction of water reservoirs, efforts have been made to harness solar energy to power tube wells, ensuring a sustainable water supply to 18 water bodies in the Mamdapur conservation area. Furthermore, the region boasts 15 natural water sources, further enhancing the resilience of the local ecosystem amidst the challenges posed by the summer heat.In conclusion, the Forest Department's proactive measures underscore a commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable ecosystem management. By mitigating the risks associated with wildlife straying and ensuring access to water for both humans and animals, these initiatives pave the way for a more harmonious coexistence between mankind and nature amidst the rigors of the summer season.