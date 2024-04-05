Nashik INDIA Bloc Officials Holds Meeting, Absence of Vijay Karanjkar and Yogesh Gholap Raises Concern

Following the announcement of the candidate for the Nashik constituency by the Shivsena (UBT), district presidents and officials of Maha Vikas Aghadi declared together to their support towards ensuring victory for the Lok Sabha 2024 candidate, Rajabhau Vaje. The decision was formalized during a meeting held in Nashik on Thursday, where representatives from various political factions including Shivsena Thakare Group, Rashtrawadi Sharad Pawar Group, Indian National Congress, CPM, and Aam Admi Party were present.

However, amidst the unity displayed, the meeting gathered attention for reasons beyond the electoral agenda. Former district president of Shivsena (UBT), Vijay Karanjkar, and former MLA from DeolaliCamp constituency, Yogesh Gholap, opted to ignore attending the gathering, drawing focus to their absence.

Karanjkar, who currently holds the position of convener, expressed his aspiration for the Lok Sabha seat, from Nashik but faced disappointment after the ticket was allocated to Rajabhau Vaje. In a recent press conference following the ticket announcement, Karanjkar and Gholap vocalized their dissatisfaction, hinting at potential decisive actions in response to the party's decision.

Expressing his, disappointment Karanjkar emphasized that the last-minute decision to allot the ticket to Vaje was made despite earlier assurances given to him. He affirmed his intention to meet Uddhav Thakre regarding the matter. It is clear that both Vijay Karanjkar and Yogesh Gholap are not happy with Rajabhau Vaje's candidacy in Nashik.

The political landscape of the city is already witnessing tensions, notably between Chhagan Bhujbal and Hemant Godse's aspirations for the Nashik seat.