Nashik: Marathi plays to get discounted rent at Kalidas

To give a boost to Marathi theatre and at the same time to avoid financial loss to the artists who depend on this sector, Kalidas Kala Mandir of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is seriously considering offering a 25 per cent discount on the rent for Marathi plays henceforth. Such a proposal is being prepared by the civic body. Some municipal corporations, including NMC, have increased the rent on their theatres drastically.

As the audience has turned its back on Marathi plays, the theatres do not run full houses these days. Under the circumstances, such high rents are unaffordable. Hence, theatre artists have appealed to municipal corporations from time to time to reduce the rent. Last month, theatre artist and actor Prashant Damle met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and complained about the increase in the rent of theatres by civic bodies in several cities.

When it was demanded that there should be affordable rent to sustain the Marathi theatre industry, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the cultural department. Accordingly, NMC has also decided to reduce the rent of Kalidas Kala Mandir.