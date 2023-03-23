Nashik: Mother detained for slitting three-month-old daughter's throat

Police have detained a baby's mother in an incident wherein the throat of the three-month-old child was slit at Dhruv Nagar around midnight on Monday.

According to police, the mother, Yukta Bhushan Ro Kade (26, resident of Dhruv Nagar, Gangapur Shivar, Nashik) allegedly killed her three-month-old daughter Dhruvanshi, citing hate because she looked just like her father. She was not laughing or smiling at her mother and staying long hours with her grandparents, who continuously taunted their daughter-in-law. The accused, Yukta, is highly educated, and the incident came to light on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police will also consult a psychiatrist in this case. DCP Kirankumar Chavan said in a press conference that the suspect, Yukta Rokde, who is a chemistry graduate, killed her daughter Dhruvanshi with a kitchen knife while she was playing. After that, she washed the blood from the knife properly and kept it back in the kitchen, pretending to have been unconscious during the killing. But after her family members came home and tried to wake her up, the police suspected her as she woke up immediately and there was a discrepancy in her statement.

According to Chavan, this incident came to light after all of the relatives, including Yukta, were questioned. The police are investigating how she dared to commit such a heinous act.