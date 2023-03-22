Nashik: NMC to appoint retired teachers

In view of the shortage of teachers in schools, the idea of re-appointing teachers who have retired from the municipal schools on remuneration is being mulled by the civic body. Many posts of teachers are vacant in municipal schools.

There has been no recruitment of teachers for the past few years, and many schools are facing a shortage of teachers due to the retirement of teachers every year. Each teacher was entrusted with the responsibility of two to three classes, affecting the education of many students. As there are no signs of the recruitment of teachers in the near future, municipal education officer Sunita Dhangar has given instructions to the centre head to collect information about the number of students and the appointment of teachers in municipal schools.

A ratio of one teacher for every 30 primary school children has been fixed. But for the last two years, new teachers have not been admitted. Due to this, the ratio of teachers to students has become uneven.

Education officer Dhangar said that the education department is mulling the re-appointment of teachers who have retired from municipal schools to prevent any loss to students. Soon, the proposal will be placed before Municipal Commissioner Dr Chadrakant Pulkundwar.