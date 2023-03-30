Nashik: Over 100 'Arogyavardhini' centres approved in district, 54 to open soon

As an important part of the efforts to help the public health services reach the people, more than 150 health centres (Arogyavardhinis) will be set up in the municipal corporation and nagar panchayat areas of the district. Under this initiative, 106 centres have been approved for the municipal area, of which 54 are on their way to completion.

A community medical officer, two nurses, and one dresser and pharmacist will be appointed in each health centre.

The appointment of doctors, medicines, and furniture will be made available through the National Health Mission. The Arogyavardhini Kendra will help in empowering municipal medical facilities, and health workers will be stationed at all the centres.

The pressure of managing a large number of patients in the outpatient departments (OPD) of large hospitals will be reduced and medical infrastructure in urban and semi-urban areas will be enhanced. Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar has made efforts to start the Arogyavardhini centres in the Nagar panchayat and municipal areas of the district and has pursued the issue further.