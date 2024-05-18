Nashik Power Cut: Pathardi Area to Experience Electricity Shutdown on Saturday - Details Inside

Residents and businesses in the Pathardi area are advised of a scheduled power outage on Saturday, May 18, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. This outage is necessary for the removal of tree branches near the 33 KV Pathardi and Bhagur lines by Mahavitran, as well as for maintenance and repair work at the 33/11 KV Pathardi substation. Additionally, planned maintenance work will be conducted at the 132 KV substation by Mahavitran.

The Pathardi branch office has appealed to customers to take note of this planned outage and cooperate during this period. The following units on the 11 KV Pathardi channel will be affected:

Pathardi Unity Amit Vadner Radisson (Rahul & Pranav) Rajiv Nagar Nayantara Parkside Indiranagar Wasan Nagar

Electricity supply will be interrupted in these areas during the specified time for the maintenance work. However, if the work takes longer than expected, the power outage may extend beyond 2:30 PM. Customers are requested to be patient and understanding during this necessary maintenance period.