Nashik-Pune semi-high speed railway project picks up speed, DPR worth 17 thousand crores presented for final approval

Nashik: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the stagnant Nashik-Pune semi-high-speed railway line project is likely to get a boost. Central Railway Administration has cleared the faults in the previously issued Detailed Project Report and has sent a proposal worth 17 thousand 889 crores to the Central Railway Board.

The previous DPR was worth 16 thousand and 39 crores. MP Hemant Godse has assured that Central Railways has revised the project report presented to the board and will soon get board approval, paving the way for the Nashik-Pune track.

The expected expenditure for the revised DPR for the Nashik-Pune Semi-high speed railway line is 17 thousand 889 crores of which 15 thousand 410 crore will be spent on construction, 1379 crore on electric works, 1086 crores for signal and communication works, and 12000 crore are expected for mechanical works.



The 223 km-long project will take 5 years to complete. It is estimated that around 1 crore 30 lakh passengers will be traveling through the trains running on the Nashik-Pune line.