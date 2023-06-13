Nashik: Special buses for devotees travelling to Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Just like every year, many devotees from Nashik will be going to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Vari. To make their journey easier, the state transport corporation has organized special buses for these devotees who want to visit Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on June 29.

According to the available information, approximately 295 buses will operate on the Nashik-Pandharpur route starting from June 23. The residents of Nashik can make use of this service by accessing it from any of the 13 bus depots located in the district. To inform the local communities about this initiative, letters have been sent to each gram panchayat.

A separate bus will be arranged if the number of passengers going to Pandharpur from a village is around 40 to 50. The ongoing concession scheme of the state transport corporation will be applicable to these buses as well. Accordingly, senior citizens will be able to travel free of cost to Pandharpur while the women devotees will have to pay only 50 per cent of the fare as per the current discount scheme.