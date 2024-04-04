Nashik Traffic Crackdown: Heavy Fines Imposed for Violating Road Regulations

In an effort to boost compliance with road traffic regulations, the Nashik Traffic cops have kickstarted a week-long special checking campaign. Scheduled from April 3 to April 9, 2024, this initiative follows a comprehensive review meeting addressing road accidents in the city. The meeting, chaired by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karanik, Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi, and Assistant Police Commissioner Ambadas Bhushare, underscored the urgent need for action. The primary aim of this drive is to foster a culture of strict adherence to road traffic rules among motorists and vehicle owners.

Right from the outset, the enforcement team wasted no time in clamping down on violations. Notably, they penalized 65 car drivers for using tinted glass in their vehicles, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 35,500/-. Additionally, stringent measures were taken against 98 commuters found with fancy number plates, amassing fines amounting to Rs. 49,000/-. The inaugural day of the campaign saw a surge in enforcement activities, with a total of 163 cases of traffic rule violations recorded. In light of these developments, the Traffic Department earnestly appeals to all citizens to conscientiously adhere to traffic regulations. By doing so, they can actively contribute to ensuring the safety of all road users within the city.