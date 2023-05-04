Nashik: Two-acre Muslim cemetery land freed after illegal shops removed by municipal corporation

The Municipal Corporation took action against 20-25 shops that had been encroaching on a two-acre reserved land of a Muslim cemetery in Shalimar for over two decades.

Early in the morning, with a strong police presence, the municipal corporation carried out the action. It had been previously reported that 20-25 groups had been illegally occupying the cemetery land and extracting lakhs of rupees in rent every month.

In 2019, Qutubuddin Shaikh filed a complaint with the Municipal Corporation, requesting the removal of illegal encroachments on the two-acre reserved land of the graveyard, so it could be used for burial purposes. The Municipal Corporation conducted an inquiry and issued notices to the owners of 24 shops. Finally, today at 7 am, the Municipal Corporation with a large police presence took action and removed the unauthorized shops, freeing the two-acre cemetery.