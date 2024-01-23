Nashik: Two-Crore jobs Promise by Modi Government a Pipe Dream, says Arvind Sawant

Nashik, India: Shiv Sena leader and former minister Arvind Sawant on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government of failing to create jobs. He said that the BJP's promise to create two crore jobs in two years has come to nothing and that unemployment has increased in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the Shiv Sena's state convention in Nashik, Sawant said that recent labor laws have been designed to exploit workers. He also questioned the effectiveness of reservation, saying that it will be difficult to find jobs even if the reservation is granted, as the government is selling off public enterprises that were built over the past 75 years.

Sawant said that the Shiv Sena had opposed the new labor laws when it was in power in the state. He said that the party will now launch a campaign to repeal the laws.

He also criticized the Company Law Tribunal, saying that it favors corporates like Anil Ambani over workers. He asked why banks are willing to give loans to corporates, but not to farmers who are struggling to repay their debts.