Nashik: Woman caught with fake TET certificate for teaching job

Primary Education Officer Bhagwan Phulari lodged a complaint at Bhadrakali Police Station on Wednesday (29th) revealing that a woman from Malegaon taluka cheated the government and the education department by providing a fake TET certificate to secure a teaching job.

After the education department's verification, Primary Education Officer Bhagwan Fulari filed a complaint against Tejal Ravindra Thakre, a suspected woman teacher from Varhanepada in Malegaon taluka, at Bhadrakali police station. Thakre has been charged with cheating. Police have stated that Thakre provided a fake TET certificate on June 1, 2017, for a teacher's job at the Zilla parishad primary education officer's office.

In 2008, the TET certificate scam in the state was exposed during the verification process of teachers' certificates across the state. This recent case has highlighted the shocking extent to which the fake TET certificate racket was operating in the state even before 2018 when Tejal Thakre's fake TET certificate was discovered in Nashik. Sub Inspector of Police J.K. Mali is currently investigating the case, and a complaint has been registered at Bhadrakali police station.