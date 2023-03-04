Nashik: ZP demands Rs 200 Cr from DPC, Rs 42 Cr less than amount approved

The Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP) has planned the works to be done from the fund of Rs 242 crore received from the general scheme of the district planning committee this year.

The Zilla Parishad had demanded the district planning committee for only Rs 200 crore through the Bill Discounting System (BIDS). As the current financial year ends this month, in the next 27 days, various departments of Zilla Parishad will have to approve works worth an additional Rs 42 crore and have to demand the same amount through BDS, failing which the fund will lapse. Accordingly, the ZP administration plans the work.

After the planning, the administrative approval is uploaded to the system to demand funds from the district planning committee. Following this, the district planning committee provides funds through BDS.

The ZP then implements the tender process for these works. Meanwhile, the funds from July to September were received only by the end of December.

Thereafter, the code of conduct for graduates' constituency elections was implemented. Owing to this, most of the funds from ZP were demanded in February. However, owing to some technical issues, the entire fund amount received by various departments was not planned.

Therefore, till March 2, a fund of Rs 200 crore has been demanded from the district planning committee, which has been provided.