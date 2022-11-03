National general secretary of BJP's Bhola Singh says SC morcha to reach out to Dalit voters in every state

The National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste Morcha Bhola Singh said his organisation will contact and communicate with voters on booths which have more than 100 SC electors and strengthen the party on such seats.

The morcha started a 'jan sampark abhiyaan' (mass contact programme) on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it will conclude on November 26 (Constitution Day), said Singh, talking to reporters at the Press Club in Nagpur.

According to a report of PTI, under the programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wing is reaching out to about 75,000 SC-dominated localities and 7,500 hostels to know the problems of SC community members and also inform them about welfare schemes of the Centre, he said.

To a query, Singh, who is also an MP, said SC morcha office-bearers and workers will contact and communicate with voters on booths which have more than 100 Dalit electors and strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.