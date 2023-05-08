Navi Mumbai: 48-year-old transport businessman murdered by unidentified persons

A 48-year-old man who was into transport business was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai on morning, police said. The victim, Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa Palasingh, took his dog out for a walk to the CIDCO Garden in Kalamboli area between 5 am and 6 am when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said. Based on a complaint given by the deceased’s son, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

Earlier in a day, The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said. Local fire station got a call at 8.15 am that a body was spotted in the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.