Navi Mumbai: APMC Fruits Market Surges with Over 65,000 Boxes of Alphonso Mangoes

Navi Mumbai: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Fruits market witnessed a record arrival of Alphonso mangoes this Saturday, with over 65,000 boxes arriving from Maharashtra alone. Traders at APMC anticipate a further surge in supply, which may result in a price decline.

Farmers in Devgad and other mango-growing regions are rushing to harvest their mangoes before any potential damage from sudden rain. "With the mercury levels rising, there's a risk of heavy winds and rainfall. Such conditions could lead to crop damage and subsequent losses for farmers," said Sanjay Pansare, Director of the fruit market at APMC Vashi. He added that farmers send nearly ripe mangoes without considering supply and demand.

Saturday's supply peaked at 65,000 boxes and is expected to climb further. "Farmers have invested around Rs 14,000 in spraying Alphonso trees and are keen to recoup their investments, hence the surge in quantities," Pansare added.

Currently, Alphonso mango prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 700 per dozen, down from a minimum of Rs 700 per dozen last year. "Each box typically contains between four to six dozen, varying based on size," added another trader. In retail markets, mangoes are priced from Rs 350 to Rs 1,100 per dozen, depending on size and quality.

In addition to Maharashtra, mangoes from Karnataka are also entering the market. Pansare said while Maharashtra's Alphonso mangoes have a superior taste, they are slightly more expensive. Karnataka's mangoes are priced between Rs 60 and Rs 100 per kilogram, while Maharashtra's range from Rs 80 to Rs 200 per kilogram.

"Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes have a richer flavor and a saffron hue, unlike the less sweet and slower-ripening mangoes from Karnataka," Pansare said, adding that Ratnagiri Alphonsos will be available until the end of April.