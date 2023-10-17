Navi Mumbai: Case filed against woman for beating up 11-yr-old daughter

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly beating up her 11-year-old daughter for not taking care of her siblings, an official said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred as the child failed to look after her siblings. The girl sustained injuries in the altercation.

The FIR was registered against her on Monday following a complaint by a woman constable and an order by the Child Welfare Committee in Ulhasnagar after the mediation process, the official from Nerul police station said to PTI.

.