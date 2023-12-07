Navi Mumbai: Case registered against seven persons for selling adulterated edible oil

The Navi Mumbai police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against seven individuals linked to an agro firm on charges of reportedly selling adulterated edible oil.

A team of APMC police station had on September 5 conducted a raid on the premises of Gautam Agro India at Vashi and found that animal fats and other harmful ingredients were being mixed in palm oil and it was being sold as groundnut oil and safflower (kardai) oil.

The agro firm not only jeopardized the lives of consumers but also allegedly defrauded the government of revenue amounting to Rs 1.09 crore, as stated in an official release on Thursday.

A case has been filed against the owner of the firm and six others under sections 420 (cheating) and 472 (adulteration) of the Indian Penal Code. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.