Navi Mumbai: CBI Arrests CGST Assistant Commissioner, Inspector for Accepting Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended an Assistant Commissioner and Inspector from CGST and CX, Division-1, Belapur, Navi Mumbai. They are accused of purportedly soliciting and receiving a bribe amounting to Rs. 1.5 lakh from the complainant. The alleged bribe was in exchange for resolving a Show Cause Notice concerning Service Tax. A case has been filed against them.

The complainant alleged that a transport firm where he is a partner had received a Show Cause Notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner, CGST & CX, Div-1, Belapur Commissionerate, Navi Mumbai. Further, it was alleged that the complainant, thereafter, submitted the required documents. It was also alleged that the accused Assistant Commissioner demanded a Rs. 6,00,000 bribe from the complainant for settling the Show Cause Notice related to Service Tax. After negotiations, the accused public servant agreed to accept a bribe of Rs.1,50,000. The complainant was told to give a bribe through the Inspector, CGST.

Based on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught the said Inspector, CGST, while accepting.1.5 lakh bribe from the complainant on behalf of the accused Assistant Commissioner, CGST & CX, Div-1, Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Both of them have been arrested by the CBI.

Searches are being conducted at residential and official premises of accused public servants. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent Court.