Navi Mumbai: CIDCO allots 46 plots in airport area under rehabilitation and resettlement scheme

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) held a computerised draw to allot 46 plots in the Navi Mumbai international airport area under a rehabilitation and resettlement scheme, an official said.

He said 23 plots were part of rehabilitation and resettlement and the rest were for project-affected persons. CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport on 1160 hectares by acquiring land from 10 villages in Panvel taluka in Raigad district, he added.

Navi Mumbai is set to get an international airport, which is being built considering the high air traffic demand. The new airport will be located in the center of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport will become operational by 2024. As a multi-modal airport, it will have the capacity to accommodate 90 million passengers by 2032.