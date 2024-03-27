Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Apprehend Notorious Fraudster, Recovers Rs 16 Lakh

In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Police Station arrested a 39-year-old cyber fraudster from Mira Road for allegedly swindling an Airoli resident of Rs 29 lakh. The accused, identified as Piyush Jawari Lala Lodha, a resident of Mira Road and hailing from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, was apprehended on March 23 from his residence. According to police sources, the suspect utilized Instagram to lure investors into purported lucrative stock market schemes, promising substantial returns on investment. Victims were convinced to invest through various mobile apps.

The investigation, spearheaded by Police Inspector Raviraj Kamble from the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai, involved extensive technical scrutiny. Through meticulous efforts, authorities traced the bank account and mobile phone number associated with the accused to the Mira Road area. Subsequently, a swift police operation led to the suspect's arrest at Sadguru Complex in Mira Road (west).During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime, along with accomplices. The modus operandi involved the use of an app to generate OTPs, which were then forwarded to victims via an accomplice.

Law enforcement officials seized significant evidence during the arrest, including 7 mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, 9 ATM cards from various banks, 2 checkbooks, 2 PAN cards, and 4 rubber stamps. Further investigation revealed that the accused was implicated in a total of 32 cyber fraud cases nationwide, including Maharashtra. His arrest also led to progress in a cyber fraud case filed at Khandeshwar police station. The police have registered a case of cheating on March 4, 2024, based on a complaint from an Airoli resident who fell victim to the scam."

