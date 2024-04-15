Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver Causes High-Speed Crash on Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: A speeding car met with an accident at Vashi on Palm Beach Road around 12 pm on Friday. The driver was injured and was found drunk at the time of the crash. Other drivers narrowly escaped unhurt. The crash happened around midnight on Friday near Seventeen Plazas on Palm Beach Road. A car heading towards Kopri from Arenza Square was being driven at high speed. He was dangerously hitting several vehicles. As a result, many narrowly escaped on the route.

However, the driver lost control of the car at the signal near The Seventeen Plazas. This caused his car to hit the bike in front of him and hit the safety of the drain. At the time of the accident, the car was so fast that it hit the safety barrier of the drain. Other drivers narrowly escaped the crash. The driver of the car was injured and was pulled out by the residents and he was found in an inebriated state. As a result, the residents informed the police about the accident and handed him over to the police as well.