Maharashtra Records 77 Heatstroke Cases Since March, 36 in Past 10 Days

Health department officials reported 77 cases of heatstroke between March 1 and April 12, noting a concentration in areas like Thane city, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and eight other districts. Notably, Mumbai has remained relatively cooler, with temperatures not exceeding 40°C. However, concern arises as 36 of these cases were recorded within just eight days from April 4 to 12, indicating a spike in temperatures. Encouragingly, the current tally of 77 cases over 42 days is significantly lower than the 373 cases reported during the same period last year.

This year, Buldhana leads with 12 reported cases of heatstroke, trailed by Sindhudurg with 9 and Wardha with 8 cases. Nashik, Kolhapur, and Pune have also experienced impacts, each reporting 6, 5, and 5 cases, respectively. In addition, Thane district has recorded three cases since March.

Dr. Kailash Baviskar, the joint director of the state health department, said that the increasing temperatures are adversely affecting people's health, leading to various issues such as dehydration and heatstroke. According to a report of TOI, the state has been issuing advisory for the common man as well as medical institutions. A weather warning for the next few days states that temperatures are likely to cross 400C in many parts of the state. The union government had earlier warned that the country may observe ‘above normal’ seasonal maximum temperatures, and advised the state to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat by ensuring preparedness.

States must submit daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health. No heatstroke-related deaths have been recorded in the state this year. In Mumbai, the BMC's public health department has established cool rooms with two beds in 16 hospitals. Additionally, water coolers are provided in 103 dispensaries operated by the BMC.