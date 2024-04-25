Navi Mumbai: EC's Special Squad Seizes Rs 35.99 Lakhs in Panvel During Vehicle Inspections

In a two-day scrutiny, the Election Commission's special squad uncovered Rs 35.99 lakhs in cash during vehicle checks in the Panvel region. With both mobile and stationed units on high alert, stringent patrols are underway in the Panvel Constituency, which falls within the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. The aim is to crack down on infractions related to the transportation of cash beyond permissible limits during the electoral season.

Amidst the ongoing parliamentary elections and the enforcement of the model code of conduct, individuals are barred from carrying over Rs 50,000 in cash unless they can offer a satisfactory explanation for surpassing this threshold.

To enforce compliance, specialized inspection teams have been deployed in the Panvel assembly constituency (188) within the Maval Lok Sabha Constituency. These teams seized a total of Rs 35,99,900 in cash during vehicle inspections in Panvel over the span of two days. Specifically, on April 22, Rs 23 lakh in cash was confiscated, and on April 24, Rs 12,99,900 in cash was seized during vehicle inspections.

During a vehicle check at a roadblock at Palaspe Phata in Panvel, the special squad discovered Rs 23 lakh in cash inside a car. When questioned, the driver claimed that the cash belonged to a private steel company in the Kalamboli Steel Market. Similarly, the team found Rs 12 lakhs in cash in another vehicle, with the driver stating that the money was his personal funds and that he hailed from Alibaug. Election Officer Rahul Mudke confirmed that the cash has been seized, and further investigation is currently underway.