Navi Mumbai: Four held for accepting bets on India-Pakistan WC match

A Navi Mumbai police official stated that four individuals hailing from Pune were apprehended for their involvement in allegedly accepting wagers on World Cup cricket matches. The arrests were made following a tip-off received from Vahal in Ulwe, and the suspects were caught in the act of accepting bets on the India-Pakistan match that took place on Saturday.

They were operating the betting racket using three laptops, 23 mobile phones, which have been seized along with other electronic equipment as well as cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 5.14 lakh, he said. He identified the arrested accused as Karan Jadhav, Rakesh Kondre, Atul Balghat and Manish Chawla.

The four have been charged under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Gambling Act, the official said.