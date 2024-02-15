Navi Mumbai: Four-Layer Security for Five-Day Ashwamedha Mahayagya in Kharghar from February 21 to 25

There will be four layers of security arrangements for the five-day Ashwamedha Mahayagya scheduled to take place in Kharghar from February 21 to 25. Lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the Mahayana from 80 countries. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe inspected the site on Tuesday and assured us that they provided the necessary security arrangements. Ashwamedha Mahayagya is being organized by All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP) from February 21 to 25 at Corporate Park in Kharghar.

During the inspection, Commissioner Bharambe personally evaluated the security measures, traffic management systems, and the setup of the 1008 Kundiya Yagya Halls. Later he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Mahayagna Committee. However, he assured cooperation from the police department to ensure the successful execution of the event.

The organising committee informed that there will be a four-layer security arrangement at the Mahayagya site, in which Shantikunj's security guards from AWGP, volunteers along with the local police will be present. Besides, the entire Yagya site will be monitored through CCTV, for this, around 400 CCTVs are being installed, which will be monitored by the security department of the Yagya Committee along with the local police. A number of well-known personalities will be visiting as special guests.

Plainclothes police officers will also be stationed to ensure the safety of devotees. Furthermore, drones will be utilized for aerial surveillance throughout the Mahayagna proceedings. In addition to security measures, the Navi Mumbai Police has made provisions to mitigate traffic congestion, including designated parking areas.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskrit University, Haridwar and senior representative of AWGP, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, informed that lakhs of people from 80 countries, including India, are expected to attend the Mahayagya for the upliftment of the Sanatan culture that nourishes the world humanity and for the innovation of the nation.

“People will also be able to resolve to get rid of addiction. For this, lakhs of devotees have been engaged in meditation for the last three years,” informed Dr Pandya. He added that Param Vandaniya Mataji, the founder of Gayatri Parivar, had started the Devsanskrit Digvijay Abhiyan in 1991, the objective was that the nation should become capable, organized, cultured and empowered and for that, Ashwamedha Mahayagya, the king of yagyas, was selected.

There will be 1008 Havan kunds in the Mahayagya, and in each kund, 10 people will perform Havan together, in this way more than ten thousand people will offer Havan in the Yagya together in one shift. In addition, 1100 Upacharyas are being trained at a high level for the maintenance and proper arrangements of the Havan Kund.