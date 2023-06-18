Navi Mumbai: Hindu group protests against CIDCO allotting land for mosque

Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The citizens' group is against the construction of a mosque in the node. Despite Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issuing the commencement certificate (CC) to Tanzimul Muslimin Society (TMS) Sanpada to construct a mosque at the plot number 17A in sector 8 in Sanpada, the work has not yet started.

The Akhil Sanpada Sanskrutik Pratishthan (ASSP), a citizens group approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s decision that directed NMMC to issue CC to TMS to construct a mosque in the Sanpada node. Last year in April, the citizens group threatened to take to the streets and self-immolate if the administration hurt their sentiments, and allowed the construction of a mosque at the said plot. They have been demanding that the proposed mosque should be shifted to another place as the population of the Muslim community is very low at the allotted place.