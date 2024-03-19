Navi Mumbai International Airport To be Operational by Next Year, PMC to Develop Panvel as Tourist Destination

With several mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Navi Mumbai, particularly in Panvel, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is actively exploring tourism opportunities.“Panvel, located near the upcoming NMIA, has a lot of potential for tourism. This city is surrounded by beautiful lakes, hills, mangroves, and man-made quarries, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventure seekers,” said a senior civic official. He added that the corporation is looking at this as an opportunity to boost the local economy and make Panvel a popular place for tourists.

\The civic body is planning to use the city’s natural beauty and strategic location to attract more visitors. “By improving facilities and creating new attractions, we hope to make Panvel a key destination for travellers,” said the official. The civic body has also floated a tender to appoint a consultant for providing on-site support and developing strategic projects in tourism. The appointed consultant will work to create a tourism identity of Panvel, recommendations to improve Panvel’s status as a destination like enhancements needed to attract meetings and conventions, sporting events, and others.

Other infrastructure and facilities to be developed under the project include camping ground, nature and outdoor recreation, riverfront development, walking trails, mangrove trails, setting up historical kiosks, museum, art gallery, music centre, sports infrastructure to hold events like youth sports tournaments and bike tours., farmers markets, conferences halls, family fun centre among others. “Once the NMIA becomes operational, there will be a sudden rise in the floating populations. There will be a rise in demand for premium accommodations, conference halls, and places to visit. The civic body will have to create all these infrastructure by that time,” said the official. The goal is to make Panvel a place where tourists can enjoy the outdoors and learn about the area’s culture while also helping the local economy grow. With its close location to the airport and beautiful natural sites, Panvel has the potential to be a top spot for tourists visiting Maharashtra.