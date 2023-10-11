Navi Mumbai: Man arrested with over Rs 1 crore worth of banned drug

Police have arrested a man in Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone, a banned drug, worth more than Rs 1 crore, an official said, PTI reported

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shamshuddin Abdul Kader Etingal, a resident of Goregaon, was apprehended based on a tip-off received by the ANC. Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap near a shop in Vashi, where they apprehended Etingal. A substantial quantity of 1,011 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 1,01,10,000, was confiscated from the suspect. Mephedrone, commonly known as MD or meow meow, falls under the banned category as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.