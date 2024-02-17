Navi Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Pawne MIDC

Massive fire broke out at an MIDC chemical factory in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra on Saturday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire. The fire broke out in the at Sujan chemical factory in the afternoon in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

The fire erupted around 1 pm at a chemical manufacturing company in C Block of MIDC. It rapidly engulfed the entire company as the chemical materials ignited, causing flames and plumes of smoke to spread across the MIDC area. This led to panic among the residents.

MIDC fire brigade personnel swiftly reached the scene, initiating water-spraying efforts. Given the magnitude of the fire, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade was also called in for support. Unfortunately, the entire company, including a nearby paint manufacturing company.

As a precautionary measure, all companies in the vicinity were shut down, and workers were evacuated due to the increased threat of the fire spreading. The fire resulted in the destruction of chemicals and other materials worth crores of rupees.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Fire department officials mentioned that details regarding the total damage and any injuries will be available only after the fire is brought under control.