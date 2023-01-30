Navi Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at packaging unit in Taloja

On Sunday night, a fire broke out in a packaging company in Taloja Industrial Area. Although the fire has been doused, the cooling process is still ongoing, according to a Taloja MIDC Fire Station official. The fire caused no injuries.

According to an official, at 9.45 p.m., the Taloja MIDC fire station received a call, and fire engines from Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and surrounding areas went to the spot.

"Since it was a brigade fire call, fire engines from nearby areas were sent to the site," said a Taloja MIDC Fire Station official.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.