Navi Mumbai Metro generates Rs 1.15 crore in first month

The Navi Mumbai Metro has received an overwhelming response from residents, exceeding 430,000 commuters riding between Belapur and Pendhar in Taloja since its launch on Nov. 17, 2023.

Data from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) shows almost all stations, except one or two, on Route Number 1 experiencing positive ridership.

"In its first month, the metro has already generated revenue exceeding Rs 1.15 crore," a CIDCO official said. Notably, the launch day alone brought in roughly Rs 2.76 lakh.

Averaging 12,000 daily riders, the metro has become a reliable and preferred mode of transport for Kharghar and Taloja residents. "It's popular both with working-class commuters on weekdays and tourists exploring CIDCO's Central Park on weekends," the official noted.

Passengers find the metro not only reliable but also economical. Earlier, Kharghar railway station-Taloja commuters had three options: auto rickshaws, Eco-Vans, and NMMT buses. "The metro offers a more cost-effective and refreshing alternative, being air-conditioned and pollution-free," said Advocate Rahul Tawade, a Kharghar resident.

Before the metro, an NMMT trip from Kharghar to Taloja cost Rs 18, significantly lower than auto rickshaws' Rs 140 or the Rs 25-30 eco-van share taxi from Kharghar railway station to Papadicha Pada. However, NMMT buses were limited and time-consuming, while eco-vans required full capacity before moving, making them less convenient.

With metro services running every 15 minutes between Belapur and Pendhar, residents, especially those in Kharghar and Taloja, now enjoy a more comfortable and punctual commute. "The metro not only addresses affordability concerns but also enhances the overall transportation experience, offering a reliable and frequent mode of transit in Navi Mumbai," another commuter remarked.

The metro has even contributed to reduced traffic between Belapur and Kharghar, including Taloja. The Kharghar traffic police unit reports a substantial decrease at Hiranandani Chowk on the Sion-Panvel highway, a notorious peak-hour congestion point. The Utsav Chowk-Taloja stretch has also seen a notable reduction.

