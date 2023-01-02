Navi Mumbai: Metro Line-1 between Belapur and Pendhar to commence soon

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 will shortly commence operations after successful testing on its 5.96 km length between Central Park and Belapur stations on Friday, December 30. "We previously ran a trial run between Central Park and Pendhar, and we have now completed the experiment from Central Park to Belapur." "The first metro line would be operational very soon," CIDCO chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee stated.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra is in charge of the project in Navi Mumbai's satellite township (CIDCO). The 11-kilometer-long Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 runs from Belapur to Pendhar and includes 11 stops, a maintenance facility at Taloja, and two traction substations at Panchanand and Kharghar.

CIDCO intends to extend this 11-kilometre line to the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in four phases: phase one from Belapur to Pendhar, phase two from MIDC to Khandeshwar, phase three from Pendhar to MIDC, and phase four from Khandeshwar to NMIA. The Navi Mumbai metro line would be 26 kilometres long with 21 stops if all four stages were completed.