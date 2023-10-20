Navi Mumbai: MNS sets up war room at Vashi toll plaza to track vehicle count

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken a proactive step by installing separate CCTV cameras at the Vashi toll plaza and establishing a monitoring room in Seawoods to systematically count the number of vehicles passing through the toll booth.

Former MLA and MNS party leader Bala Nandgaonkar, along with senior party leader Nitin Sardesai, inaugurated the vehicle monitoring room at the party office in Seawoods.

The vehicle counting process began on October 20 at 8 a.m. and is expected to continue for the next 15 days, with the results to be presented to the party chief.

During the inauguration of the monitoring room, party workers were given a demonstration of how vehicle counting is conducted. Bala Nandgaonkar emphasized that this initiative by MNS is aimed at revealing the actual revenue generated at the toll plaza. He urged the government and toll contractors to take notice and ensure transparency to prevent further exploitation of the public.

The MNS has consistently demanded transparency in toll collection in the state and has previously organized protests to address this issue. On October 9, the party staged protests at three different toll plazas in Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel, with their primary demand being the abolition of toll taxes for small vehicles.