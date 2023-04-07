Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to face 24-hour water cut from Apr 10-11

Amid the water shortage complaints pouring in, there will be no water supply in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction as well as Kharghar and Kamothe as a 24-hour shutdown from April 10 to April 11.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, this will be undertaken to facilitate a number of works including the maintenance work of Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline, there will be a shutdown from the Bhokarpada water Treatment plant from April 10 morning 10.00 am to April 11, morning 10.00 am. Therefore, the water supply in the NMMC area as well as in Kamothe and Kharghar will remain closed from Monday, April 10 evening to Tuesday 11 morning.

Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Karjat-Panvel Railway line and crossing the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel Railway line below the Expressway bridge at Kalamboli, as well as maintenance work of the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline will be taken up.