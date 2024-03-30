Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets May 30 Deadline for All Pre-Monsoon Preparations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set a May 30 deadline to complete all pre-monsoon works in preparation for the upcoming season. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde convened a meeting with city authorities on March 28 to emphasize the importance of collaboration and communication for effective disaster control during the monsoon.

Representatives from CIDCO, MIDC, MMRDA, PWD, Navi Mumbai Police and Traffic Police, APMC, Railways, MahaVidyutaran (MahaVitaran), MTNL, APMC, RAF, Civil Defense Force, Mahanagar Gas Ltd., TBIA, Fishermen's Association, and other agencies attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed restrictions on new digging activities within the NMMC area unless absolutely necessary. Permitted excavations must be completed by May 15, with sites promptly restored. Additionally, Shinde stressed that Mahanagar Gas Limited should implement precautionary measures, including geo-tagging valve seats, to mitigate monsoon risks.

Shinde also directed that ongoing MMRDA projects should not obstruct the drainage system, and any damaged roads should be repaired before the monsoon arrives. Collaboration between CIDCO and the railway administration is crucial to complete essential infrastructure projects at railway stations. Joint inspections by engineers from these entities, along with municipal corporation representatives, will be conducted to implement necessary measures.

The Mumbai APMC market in Vashi plays a vital role in supplying essentials across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Shinde instructed the administration to prioritize internal drainage maintenance, especially during the rainy season, to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Several road construction and infrastructure projects are underway within the MIDC area. Emphasis was placed on the swift completion of these endeavors. A senior civic official stated that municipal corporation zonal officers and MIDC representatives jointly surveyed potential landslide-prone areas. Evacuation plans were established for residents in these zones if necessary.

Similar directives were issued regarding the relocation of slums situated in natural drain paths. The civic chief directed authorities to take immediate action concerning the relocation of huts under the Digha Ilthanpada Dam.

Traffic congestion is possible at the Turbhe flyover due to demolition work on one arm. The traffic department has been directed to take necessary measures to prevent congestion. The disaster control room at headquarters and wards will operate 24/7 during the monsoon season.