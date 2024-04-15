Navi Mumbai: Over 650 Licensed Weapons Surrendered Ahead of Lok Sabha Election

More than 650 weapons owned by license holders have already been surrendered under the Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate since the model code of conduct (MCC) came in effect for Lok Sabha election. The Navi Mumbai police have also taken preventive measures against 270 persons. In order to enforce the MCC, the police have formed six squads to tackle criminal activities within the city.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Special Branch, informed that 663 weapons owned by license holders have already surrendered. In addition, since the enactment of the MCC, 270 individuals have faced preventive measures under Sections 107 and 110. The police are actively pursuing individuals with criminal records, with six already expelled from the city and district. Additionally, efforts are underway to track down and take action against 20 more criminals.

A dedicated team has been assigned to enforce the code of conduct, with a focus on narcotics, illegal liquor production, and transportation. Instances of code violations have already been documented in Kamothe and Panvel city.

To manage security during the elections, apart from Navi Mumbai Police, Central Reserve Force and Home Guard personnel, will be deployed. Meanwhile, citizens have been asked to report any irregularities through the police or the Election Commission's C-Vigil app. “We have also seized a large quantity of liquors and other drugs such as ganja, charas, MD, and LSD,” said Mohite, adding that ap[art from weapons, 23 different types of arms were also confiscated.