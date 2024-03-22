Navi Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Gang Targeting Mobile Shops

The Central Unit of the Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals and dismantled an interstate gang involved in housebreaking, primarily targeting mobile shops across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Thane. The gang reportedly resorted to spending nights on footpaths and would return to their hometown after perpetrating crimes.

They were identified as Muktar Irfan Banjara,32, Imran Nazir Khan, 42, a rickshaw driver and Yusuf Jan Mohammad Banjara,46. They all are from Uttar Pradesh. While Mukat and Yusuf used to spend nigth along the the footpath in LBS Road Kurla, Khan was an autorickshaw driver.

A case of mobile shop theft was registered at Nhava Sheva police station after a mobile shop was broke open on the night of March 18 at sector 18 in Ulwe node. They came in an autorickshaw and after committing the crime, they fled to Mumbai.

The police with technical help and inputs from sources, they laid a trap and arrested them from Bharat Nagar in Kurla. They were caught with a few mobile phones. They were planning to flee after selling a few of them.

According to police, they have burgled at least three to four mobile shops. “Their prime target was mobile shop. They used to recce and commit the crime in the night,” said Amit Kale, DCP (Crime).