Navi Mumbai: Police files cruelty complaint against Husband, five relatives for harassing woman over girl child

Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have filed a cruelty complaint against a woman's husband and five of her relatives for allegedly torturing the woman after she gave birth to a girl, an official said.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said. In her complaint to the NRI police station on Wednesday, the 32-year-old housewife said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her since 2017 The accused troubled the woman more after she delivered a girl child and would also taunt her over the colour of the skin of her daughter, the official said, quoting the complaint.

A case has been registered against the woman’s husband, her three sisters-in-law and his parents under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.