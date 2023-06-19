Navi Mumbai: Police held two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals after they were found living illegally in the country, an official said. The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station said.

A case under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo, he said. The men had been living in a chawl in Nerul Gaon area since the last one year without a valid passport and visa, and were caught by the police during an inspection, the official added.

Last week, Two individuals from Bangladesh have been booked by the Pune City Police for fleeing a police station where they were held for illegal stay in India. The suspects, identified as Ridanur Rehman Raqib (65) and Jakir K Hussain (42) from Dhaka, had been living in the Sinhagad Road Police Station area in Pune despite being subject to a "restriction order" after their release from prison.