Navi Mumbai: Police register case against for stealing power worth Rs 17.8 lakh

Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against six persons for allegedly stealing power worth Rs 17.8 lakh, an official said.

The flying squad of state-run distributor MSEDCL had checked the premises of six users at Kalmboli on June 5 and found that they were illegally drawing power by bypassing the electricity supply meter, he said.

The station house officer of Kalamboli police station said a case was registered under the Electricity Act on Thursday on a complaint by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The accused allegedly stole electricity for periods ranging from 5 months to 54 months and the total value of the theft was Rs 17.8 lakh, the official said.