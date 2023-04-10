Navi Mumbai residents to face 24 hour water cut starting from today

24-hour shutdown will be put in place from April 10 to April 11 to facilitate various works, including the maintenance work of the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and the Morbe Dam to Digha main pipeline. As a result, there won't be any water supply in the jurisdiction of the NMMC as well as in Kharghar and Kamothe.

Maintenance work on the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and the Morbe Dam to Digha Main Pipeline will be done, as well as shifting the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Karjat-Panvel Railway line and crossing the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel Railway line below the Expressway bridge at Kalamboli. So, there will be a shutdown from the Bhokarpada water Treatment plant from April 10 morning 10.00 am to April 11, morning 10.00 am. Therefore, the water supply in the NMMC area as well as in Kamothe and Kharghar will remain closed from Monday, April 10 evening to Tuesday 11 morning. In addition, the water supply will be at low pressure on Tuesday evening.