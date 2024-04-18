Navi Mumbai Road Accident: Negligent Driving Claims Life of 30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Kharghar

Kharghar police have registered a case against a 44-year-old man for negligence following the tragic death of a 30-year-old pedestrian in a road accident on Tuesday night. The driver was operating the vehicle recklessly when it collided with the victim near Belpada Metro station in Kharghar. The deceased, identified as Rijzan Sabir Ali Shah, was a resident of Kharghar and was returning from Kurla at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, around 10 PM on Tuesday, Shah, a caterer by profession, had traveled to Kurla for work. While returning, he was walking towards Kharghar from Belapur when he was struck by a car. Shah sustained severe injuries to his head and other body parts. He was rushed to Sub District Hospital in Panvel, where he tragically passed away around 12:30 AM on Wednesday during treatment.

The police detained the car driver, identified as Arun Suresh Ghatvisave, a resident of sector 17 in New Panvel. Ghatvisave has been issued a notice under section 41 A (1) of the CrPC and instructed to appear before the police when summoned.

Meanwhile, Kharghar police have registered a case against Ghatvisave for negligence causing death and reckless driving under sections 279 and 304 A of IPC, along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.