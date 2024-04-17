Navi Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Died in Road Accident Near Koparkhairane, Case Registered

Turbhe Police filed a negligence case against an unknown driver after a 58-year-old man's tragic demise in a road accident near Koparkhairane along Thane-Belapur. The victim, Sakil Abbas Mukadam, from Ulwe and originally from Sindhudurg, was traveling from Vashi to Mahape when the accident happened. Although the incident took place on February 23, 2024, the case was lodged recently as the family had just returned from performing the final rites in their hometown.

According to the police report, around 4 pm, Mukadam was traveling from Vashi to Mahape on a motorcycle with his friend, identified as Amjadali Choudhary. As they were passing the signal near the White House on the Thane-Belapur road, Mukadam's cap flew off. Choudhary halted their motorcycle on the roadside, and Mukadam went back to retrieve the cap. During this time, an unidentified speeding car struck him, causing severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Read More: Navi Mumbai Sees Sharp Drop in Temperature Following Three-Days of Heatwave

Choudhary rushed Mukadam to the civic hospital in Vashi, where he was later referred to J J Hospital in Mumbai. Tragically, Mukadam passed away the following day. Upon their return to Navi Mumbai, the family approached the authorities. Turbhe Police have since registered a case of negligence causing death and rash driving against the unidentified driver, launching an investigation into the matter.