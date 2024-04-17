Navi Mumbai Sees Sharp Drop in Temperature Following Three-Days of Heatwave

After dealing with scooching heat for three consecutive days, Navi Mumbai experienced a sudden drop in temperature. On Wednesday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area reached a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius which was around 6 Degree below from the peak of this season’s temperature.

However, with relative humidity at 72 percent, the weather remained uncomfortable. In Koparkhairane, the mercury soared to 36.9 degrees Celsius, while Nerul recorded 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Private meteorological agencies reported a significant 6-degree Celsius decrease from the peak temperature. Earlier forecasts by the Regional Centre of IMD had warned of a heatwave, projecting temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius in Thane and Raigad District.